About 106,000 patients of the Mid-Michigan Physicians clinic may have had their patient records exposed when a third-party server was breached.

How many victims? 106,000

What type of information? The medical records that were possibly exposed could contain the person's name, birth date, address, phone number, medical record number, diagnosis and Social Security number.

What happened? In March 2017 McLaren Medical Group, which manages the Mid-Michigan Physicians clinic, was notified by third-party partner Radiology Center that its computer system was compromised. The companies conducted an extensive investigation which found seven patient records had been accessed by an unauthorized person, but could not determine if any additional records had also been exploited. The parties involved said the five-month delay in reporting the breach was due to a desire to complete the investigation first.

What was the response? Even though only seven records were definitely accessed, McLaren will contact by letter the 106,000 people whose records were in the affected database.

Quote: “The compromised computer system has been rebuilt with additional security measures, and McLaren Medical Group will provide identity theft monitoring and protection”

Source: Lansing State Journal