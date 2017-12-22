2017 Cybersecurity Mergers & Acquisitions

January 23 - IBM Security acquires Agile 3 Solutions
January 31 - Radware acquires Seculert
February 7 - Malwarebytes acquires Saferbytes
February 8 – Forcepoint acquires Skyfence
February 8 - Sophos acquires Invincea
February 8 Accenture acquires Endgame
February 19 - Apple acquires RealFace
February 28 - Palo Alto Networks acquires LightCyber
March 22 - GoDaddy agrees to acquire Sucuri
May 12 - CyberArk Software acquires Conjur
May 16 - Distil Networks acquires Are You Human
May 24 - Microsoft acquires Hexadite
September 1 - Juniper enters into an agreement to acquire Cyphort
September 20 SecureAuth, Core Security announce merger