2017 Cybersecurity Mergers & Acquisitions
January 23 - IBM Security acquires Agile 3 Solutions

January 31 - Radware acquires Seculert

February 7 - Malwarebytes acquires Saferbytes

February 8 – Forcepoint acquires Skyfence

February 8 - Sophos acquires Invincea

February 8 Accenture acquires Endgame                                                                                       

February 19 - Apple acquires RealFace

February 28 - Palo Alto Networks acquires LightCyber

March 22 - GoDaddy agrees to acquire Sucuri

May 12 - CyberArk Software acquires Conjur

May 16 - Distil Networks acquires Are You Human

May 24 - Microsoft acquires Hexadite

September 1 - Juniper enters into an agreement to acquire Cyphort

September 20 SecureAuth, Core Security announce merger