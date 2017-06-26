2,200 Aetna customers in Ohio and Texas suffer data breach

More than 2,000 Ohio and Texas Aetna customers had some of their personal information compromised when the information was accidentally exposed to unauthorized individuals

How many victims? 1,708 in Ohio, 522 in Texas.

What type of information? First and last name, Aetna member identification number, provider information, claim payment amount, and for some, procedure and service codes and dates of services.

What happened? On April 27 Aetna security began investigating a security issue involving two of its computer services designed to display information to its members and other authorized personnel. On May 10 the team reported that a breach had occurred and by June 9 Aetna completed the investigation having discovered all the affected documents.

What was the response? The company has determined which customer records were involved and has started sending letters to those affected. Aetna is also setting up a toll free number that those with questions can call.

Quote “"There are no instances of Social Security numbers or bank account or credit card information being involved."

Source: The Columbus Dispatch, Austin American-Statesman