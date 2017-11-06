2.7M Verticalscope credentials compromised

The Canadian web forum manager Verticalscope has again been hacked with 2.7 million user accounts being affected this time.

The latest incident takes place about one year after the company reported that 45 million user credentials had been compromised. KrebsOnSecurity is reporting that the breach was discovered by Hold Security when it noticed, and then confirmed that access Verticalscope and its sister sites being sold.

Hold Security believes access was gained through a Web Shell backdoor, which can give an unauthorized user remote access and control to a site.

Verticalscope told KrebOnSecurity that it had spotted the illegal access on six of its sites and in each case removed the file manager and cancelled all current passwords to the sites. So far Toyotanation.com, Jeepforum.com and watchuseek.com were named as being involved.