419 Scam from ‘Rev. Goodluck Ebola’ offers $10.5M

Malwarebytes researchers spotted a 419 phishing scam offering $10.5 million courtesy of “Rev. Goodluck Ebola.”

If the name, which is a play on the name of former Nigerian President Goodluck Ebele Azikiwe Jonathan, isn't enough to raise a red flag, the scam claims “Rev. Ebola” is a representative of the Central Bank of Nigeria to help build confidence, according to an Aug. 29 blog post.

Like similar 419 phishing attacks, the email claims the user has a large unclaimed payment which can be paid to the victim via their prepaid Visa Card which will be sent from financial advisers in Ghana.

“We wish to inform you that your unclaimed payment of USD$10.5 Million in Africa has been released and ready to be paid to you via PREPAID VISA CARD which you will use to withdraw the US$10.5 Million from any ATM Machine in any part of the world,” the scam read. Unfortunately, only $20,000 can be withdrawn per day, victims are told.

These scams usually result in money stolen, bank accounts used to launder money, and possible jail time.