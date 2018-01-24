The Bitcoin apps had been blacklisted by security firms.

An analysis of 18,408 apps across 20 app stores has uncovered 661 Bitcoin apps blacklisted by cybersecurity vendors, according to RiskIQ.

The apps, found in the Google Play, Apple, SameAPK and APKPlz stores, could be used by hackers to get users to turn over money or personal information.

“We are seeing threat actors around the world exploiting what is already a hostile currency in a lawless digital world. Before handing over any cash or personal data, investors should carry out thorough research into the exchange and wallet apps they intend to use,” Fabian Libeau, RiskIQ EMEA vice president, said in a release. “By checking the developer's name, user reviews and the number of app downloads, investors can measure the validity of an app and be more confident in their choice.”

RiskIQ monitored 10 popular Bitcoin exchanges included in the app titles and found that three percent with “Bitcoin exchange” were blacklisted, as were 2.6 percent using “Bitcoin wallet” and 2.2 percent that were listed as “cryptocurrency.”