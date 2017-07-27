



Following a three-year-old initiative in Sweden where bio-hackers have installed the microchips in volunteers, the Wisconsin-based snack vendor will embed $300 RFID chips in the hands of roughly 50 of its 85 home office employees who volunteered. Executives believe the initiative reflects the future.





"The international market place is wide open and we believe that the future trajectory of total market share is going to be driven by whoever captures this arena first," Mr McMullan said.



