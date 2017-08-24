Accused Yahoo hack accomplice pled not guilty.

A Russian-born Canadian citizen pled not guilty after being accused for playing a role in the 2014 Yahoo hack which compromised the information of nearly 500 million users.

Karim Baratov, 22, along with three Russian nationals were accused in 47-count indictment of charges conspiracy, computer intrusion, and economic espionage stemming from the breach, according to court documents.

Authorities said that while Baratov wasn't involved direction in the hack, his role in the operation consisted of filling the gap when his FSB handlers encountered a target that used Gmail, or another provider, instead of Yahoo and using spear phishing attacks to obtain email passwords of 80 FSB targets which he passed on to Russia.

U.S. officials have described the hack as an intelligence gathering operation run by the Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and a current as well as a former FSB officer are also being charged in the case. Baratov's bail hearing is set for Aug. 29 and authorities are already seeking forfeiture of two of Baratov's luxury vehicles.