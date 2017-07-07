StingRays are invasive and government isn't transparent about their use, the ACLU said.

The American Civil Liberties (ACLU) of New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) requesting any records on the purchase and use of StingRay devices.

“These devices are incredibly invasive, and the government isn't being transparent about how they are being used,” the Albuquerque Journal reported ACLU Executive Director Peter Simonson said in an email.

“If APD is using Stingrays to snoop into people's private information, the public has a right to know,” he said. “We also need to ensure that protections are in place to prevent these powerful tools from being misused or abused.”

The Journal cited a spokeswoman from the APD who said that department “follows legal standards with the use of any technology.”