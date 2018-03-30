Airbnb China will automatically share user data with Chinese government.

Airbnb is notifying its users in China that the company will share guest's information with authorities to comply with national laws and regulations.

The update was sent to those with listings in China to information them that Airbnb China may disclose their information to Chines government agencies without further notice starting March 30, 2018, according to an email obtained by TechNode.

The move is in line with existing regulations governing the hotel and lodging industry and will provide a useful tool for surveillance as the company looks to automate the process so that traveler's data is directly transmitted to the government.

“Like all businesses operating in China, Airbnb China must comply with local laws and regulations," Airbnb spokesman Jake Wilczynski told Bloomberg. “The information we collect is similar to information hotels in China have collected for decades.”

Previously it had been up Airbnb hosts to submit the required traveler information, which included passport numbers, to the government.