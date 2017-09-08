Alaska Office of Children's Services hit with data breach

The Alaska Office of Children's Services (OCS) filed an HIPPA breach notification that states two of its computers may have been breached possibly affecting 500 individuals.

The OCS, which is part of the state's Department of Health and Social Services, noted that on July 5 and July 8 two computers were infected with an unknown Trojan. OCS said in the breach notification that it is not certain if any data was accessed, but the computers did contain reports and documents listing family case files, personal information, medical diagnosis and observations.

Once the intrusion was uncovered, OCS said it moved to halt any unauthorized access to the computers and plans to inform those who were potentially affected by the breach.