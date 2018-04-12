AMD announced the release of processor security updates for Spectre vulnerabilities

AMD announced the release of processor security updates for vulnerabilities concerning the Spectre Variant 2 vulnerability or Microsoft Windows users.

The mitigations require a combination of processor microcode updates from the firm's OEM and motherboard partners in addition to running the current and fully up-to-date version of Windows, according to the April 10 security post.

“While we believe it is difficult to exploit Variant 2 on AMD processors, we actively worked with our customers and partners to deploy the above described combination of operating system patches and microcode updates for AMD processors to further mitigate the risk,” researchers said.

Microsoft also released an operating system update containing Spectre Variant 2 mitigations for AMD users running Windows 10 (version 1709). Researchers added that support for the mitigations for AMD processors in Windows Server 2016 is expected to be available following final validation and testing

The vulnerabilities were spotted by Google's Project Zero.