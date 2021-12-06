SolarWinds hackers have been quietly targeting governments, cloud providers

DHS CISO Kennth Bible joined the agency "in the peak of the response actions" post SolarWinds hack. He ultimately established a four-prong strategy for supply chain risk management that pushes industry partners to take ownership of their own cybersecurity hygiene to overcome the approach of "bending metal — building something, then deciding how we wanted to address cybersecurity."
Would-be purveyors of “buy now, pay later" (BNPL) programs must consider the potential fraud and attack scenarios that are emerging in the new category — and take steps to mitigate the risks, experts say.