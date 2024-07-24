Incident Response, Network Security, Patch/Configuration Management

News Spotlight: CrowdStrike outage

Global IT outage via CrowdStrike update - analysis

A faulty update from cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike for Microsoft software on July 19 led to a massive IT outage worldwide that affected an estimated 8.5 million Windows devices. The software glitch to its Falcon platform led to the dreaded "blue screen of death" on affected computers and crippled industries such as airlines, healthcare and financial institutions.

What follows below are links to articles, videos and other resources produced by publications in the CyberRisk Alliance — SC Magazine, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert and Security Weekly News — related to the outage.

CrowdStrike outage: News coverage

Commentary on CrowdStrike outage

Security Weekly News podcast on CrowdStrike outage

Experts weigh in on CrowdStrike outage

Progressive Computing CTO Robert Cioffi Talks about how MSPs Help Each Other in Times of Crisis
CompTIA's Wayne Selk Talks to ChannelE2E about CrowdStrike IT Outage
Killer Robots, Crowdstrike, Southwest, Play, FrostyGoop, Josh Marpet and More - SWN #400

