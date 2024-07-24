The avalanche of opinions following CrowdStrike’s faulty content update for its’ Falcon sensor security software are vast, varied and robust. To help cut through the noise SC Media and the CyberRisk Collaborative partnered to poll top cybersecurity executives, CISOs and security teams to share insights and lessons learned.

The following infographic is the result of a Rapid Action Meeting of the CyberRisk Collaborative convened to give forum members a platform to discuss the CrowdStrike incident. This infographic summarizes member sentiment and lessons learned:

(Click here for PDF version of infographic below.)

A CyberRisk Alliance resource, the CyberRisk Collaborative is a vendor-neutral community of CISOs and cybersecurity executives that share best practices and strategies for business success. Polling for this infographic was conducted in the days preceding news of the faulty CrowdStrike update and Microsoft outage. SC Media, an independent cybersecurity news source, is also a CyberRisk Alliance resource.

