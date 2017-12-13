After an insult was tweeted to the president, CNN said it was working with Twitter to secure host Anderson Cooper’s account.

CNN and Anderson Cooper are claiming that someone hacked the host's Twitter account and made a derogatory remark about Donald Trump after the president made a early morning tweet about Roy Moore's loss to Doug Jones in a bid for the Senate in an Alabama special election.







"Just woke up to find out someone gained access to my twitter account," Cooper tweeted Wednesday morning. “I have not sent a tweet in days or replied to any tweets. We are looking into how this happened.”





CNN Communications made a similar claim. “This morning someone gained access to the handle @andersoncooper and replied to POTUS,” it tweeted. “We're working with Twitter to secure the account.”





Trump, who endorsed Moore and campaigned for him outside state lines, noted in an early morning tweet that "The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!"





To which, Cooper supposedly tweeted, “Oh Really? You endorsed him you tool! Pathetic loser.”