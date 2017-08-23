Android Oreo announces improved security features.

Google's Android Oreo includes new security features designed to protect users' devices and data from malicious apps with a host of new security features.

The eight major version of Android now includes Google Play Protect which scans more than 50 billion applications per day on more than a billion devices and will be available for devices running version 4.2 or later. The updates were announced Monday Aug. 21 at an event in New York.

Google compares app behavior across these devices using machine learning to spot is an app is behaving unusual to determine if it needs to be removed from a device.

The new Android version will also help prevent malicious apps from third party sources from taking over a user's device by not allowing hostile downloaders apps to operate without permission since users must now permit the installation of APKs per-source.

The update also helps protect users from threat actors with physical access to a user's devices as well with a new find my device feature that allows users to remotely locate, lock, or wipe their devices if it is lost or stolen.

“One of the big features of Android Oreo is it's going to prevent apps from taking over the screen, so that will really address the screen locker issue in large part,” Malwarebytes' Director of Mac and Mobile Thomas Reed told SC Media. “So that's a really good feature obviously. It has some improvements in being able to see privacy violations.”



For example, users will be able to see what apps are doing a little bit in the background, Reed said.