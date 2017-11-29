Ann Arundel school workers phished, lose paychecks

Cybercriminals used what was most likely a phishing attack to gain the information needed redirect the direct deposited pay checks of 36 Ann Arundel County school employees stealing about $57,000.

Bob Mosier, a spokesman for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, told the Capital Gazette that phishing attacks are suspected, but he could not give out any additional information because the investigation into the incident is on-going. The school district does not believe any other systems were compromised. The employees affected were reimbursed for their loss and have changed their login credentials to the payroll software.

A similar incident took place in October 2017 when 27 Atlanta Public School employees had their pay diverted totaling $56,459.