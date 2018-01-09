applePatch

Apple followed up on its promise last week and rolled out updates for macOS High Sierra, Safari and iOS to patch the Spectre vulnerabilities CVE-2017-5753 and CVE-2017-5715 in Intel's processor family.

The High Sierra patch is included in the macOS High Sierra 1 0.13.2 supplemental update and includes security improvements for Safari and Webkit. Installing this patch will update Safari to version 11.0.2. The Safari update is available for OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6.

The iOS 11.2.2 updates covers iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and the 6th generation iPod touch.

Apple addressed Meltdown [CVE-2017-5754], the other Intel vulnerability, last week for these same products.