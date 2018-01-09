Apple followed up on its promise last week and rolled out updates for macOS High Sierra, Safari and iOS to patch the Spectre vulnerabilities CVE-2017-5753 and CVE-2017-5715 in Intel's processor family.
The High Sierra patch is included in the macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 supplemental update and includes security improvements for Safari and Webkit. Installing this patch will update Safari to version 11.0.2. The Safari update is available for OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6.
The iOS 11.2.2 updates covers iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and the 6th generation iPod touch.
Apple addressed Meltdown [CVE-2017-5754], the other Intel vulnerability, last week for these same products.