Apple once again has released security updates for Safari, watchOS, iOS, various macOS systems, and tvOS to address various security issues, some of which could allow an attacker to take control of an infected system.

Researchers patched a Webkit vulnerability in Safari which could allow arbitrary code execution due to memory corruption issues, as well as multiple vulnerabilities dealing with audio, core Bluetooth, kernel, LinkPresentation, QuartzCore, Security, and WebKit in WatchOS, according to a Jan. 23 US-CERT advisory.

Apple also released iOS 11.2.5 to address several vulnerabilities including a security issue affecting Phone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation, which stemmed from a certificate which may have had name constraints applied incorrectly. Similar issues were also patched in macOS High Sierra 10.13.2, macOS Sierra 10.12, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV (4th generation).

Earlier this month, Apple patched the 'ChaiOS' link which was a quirky bug in Apple's Messages application that allowed a malicious GitHub link to cause crashes and other bothersome behavior on both macOS and iOS machines.