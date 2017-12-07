Apple security updates address remote exploit flaws.

Apple released security updates to patch vulnerabilities in its iOS, mac OS, tvOS and watchOS platforms, some of which could have been used to remotely exploit the affected devices.

The iOS 11.2 update addressed multiple memory corruption issues that could result in an application being able to execute arbitrary code with system privileges, through improved state management, according to the advisory.

Apple also released macOS High Sierra 10.13.2, Security Update 2017-002 Sierra, and Security Update 2017-005 El Capitan to address multiple issues that could allow the processing a maliciously crafted Apache configuration directive to result in the disclosure of process memory.

The tvOS and watch OS updates a memory corruption issue that could allow an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. These vulnerabilities were patched with improved memory handling.