Apple’s machine learning identifies bra pics saved to users' devices.

A Twitter user is warning females that Apple's machine learning is capable of categorizing images of women in their intimate apparel that are saved to a device.

“ATTENTION ALL GIRLS ALL GIRLS!!! Go to your photos and type in the ‘Brassiere' why are apple saving these and made it a folder!!?!!?,” a user with the hashtag ellieeewbu said in in an Oct. 30 tweet.

While Apple isn't actually putting the images into a folder, its machine learning identifies and displays images meeting the criteria of the search.

The Photos app can recognize images of women in “bra,” “bras”, “brassiere,” “corset,” and “girdle” however the app doesn't categorizes searches for images containing "nude" or "underwear" - those searches will display “No Results Found.” Some users noted searches for images of men's briefs or boxers will also come up empty as well.

The feature was introduced in i0S 10 last year and allows users an easier way to search for specific photos by identifying images within the pictures. All of the images are stored locally on a user's devices.

“So when you search your photos, for instance, all the face recognition and scene and object detection are done completely on your device,” and Apple spokesperson told Telegraph UK.

The app's ability still left some users uneasy, the report said.