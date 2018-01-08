A group of 35 experts will put their heads together to develop solutions for cybersecurity threats.

The Aspen Institute's Aspen Cyber Strategy Group, a cadre of 35 experts from the public and private sectors, held its first meeting Friday to tackle cybersecurity challenges.

“We are becoming more dependent on technologies each day, yet no comprehensive, nonpartisan group exists to keep up with the associated security implications across all sectors,” Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, who is one of the organization's chairmen, said in a statement. “I look forward to working with my fellow chairs and members of the Aspen Cyber Strategy Group to help facilitate a productive discussion between CEO's, lawmakers and academics that leads to concrete, tangible cybersecurity solutions that bolster information security and safety, without stifling innovation.”

Also chairing the Aspen Cyber Strategy Group are Ginni Rometty, IBM Chairman, President and CEO, and Lisa O. Monaco, former White House Homeland Security Advisor.