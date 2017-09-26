Bannon, Priebus among additional Trump staffers found using personal email

In the wake of the revelation that presidential advisor Jared Kushner used a private email account during the early portion of the Trump administration, reports have been published citing five additional White House staffers with the same activity.

The New York Times listed former White House Strategist Stephen Bannon and former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as occasionally having used private email addresses with advisers Gary Cohn and Stephen Miller each having sent a handful of emails through their personal email accounts. In addition, the Times, citing an unnamed source, said President Trump's daughter Ivanka also used her account for government business a few times.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Monday at a press conference that all staffers have been told to use their government accounts or if they receive an official email in their personal email account to then forward it to the proper email system. According to the Times, this is the proper procedure for handling emails.

The Trump campaign consistently battered Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server while serving as Secretary of State.

None of the emails in question have been released to the public.