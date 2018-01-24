Bell Canada didn't release any details on the breach but it's the second hack in less than a year.

For the second time in less than a year, Bell Canada has experienced a data breach that exposed customer records. This time, the company said that fewer than 100,000 customers were affected when hackers “illegally accessed” their names and email addresses.

“There is no indication that any credit card, banking or other information was accessed,” according to a Bell Canada alert.

The company urged customers to change their passwords and their security questions, but assured them that Bell Canada had implemented “additional security authentication and identification requirements” on their accounts.

The company, which serves 22 million customers, did not provide details on the hack but said it was working with the RCMP and other agencies. In an earlier breach, a hacker infiltrated a Bell Canada database and stole 1.9 million active email addresses and approximately 1,700 names and active phone numbers. The company said at the time that there was no indication that any "financial, password or other sensitive personal information was accessed."