Betty Elliot, James McJunkin join NTSC board of directors

MoneyGram International CISO Betty Elliot and James W. McJunkin, vice president & CISO for Discover Financial Services have been named to the National Technology Security Coalition's (NTSC) Board of Directors.

Prior to his tenure at Discover, McJunkin (left) held a leadership position with the FBI's counterterrorism division and he currently is responsible for second-line risk management of information security to include governance of the enterprise-wide information security program, internal and external investigations; third-party vendor compliance for information security, business continuity, and executive protection.

“The NTSC gives CISOs an important platform to help influence legislation and policy around critical issues such as data breach notification, public-private information sharing, and encryption,” he said

Elliot (right) leads the MoneyGram information security team where she helps manage security risk, security governance, forensics, security awareness, identity and access management, vulnerability management, security operations, security engineering, security architecture, internal fraud, and agent victim fraud.

“After serving as a CISO in a variety of industries and leading security teams at Fortune 500 companies, I've seen the effects that national cybersecurity legislation and policies can have on business. As a member of the NTSC board, I look forward to working with CISOs from a variety of backgrounds to offer my insights and engage in dialogue with policymakers on Capitol Hill,” she said.

The NTSC helps CISOs advocate for legislative and regulatory policy changes, create and continue a dialog on the cybersecurity issues, laws and regulations and engage with elected officials on all other topics confronting the industry.