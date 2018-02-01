Bomgar acquires Lieberman Software

Bomgar has acquired Lieberman Software to help boost the company's secure access software portfolio and giving it access to Lieberman's privileged identity and credential management technology.

The financial, staffing, location or administrative details of the deal were not revealed.

Bomgar said in a release that the merger will allow it to offer a comprehensive privileged access management platform, as well as, accelerate Bomgar's ability “to help organizations connect by adding advanced technology to discover, manage, and protect privileged credentials while simultaneously identifying and neutralizing attacks.”