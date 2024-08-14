Accelerated threat detection sought by Rubrik, Mandiant collaboration

IT Pro reports that Rubrik and Mandiant have partnered to bolster threat detection and response times while improving customer support.

Such collaboration has coalesced Mandiant Threat Intelligence with the Security Cloud offering of Rubrik allowing immediate detection and remediation of ransomware and other cybersecurity threats among organizations leveraging Rubrik Enterprise Edition.

Organizations could also utilize Rubrik Clean Recovery to facilitate post-attack data recovery in a safe cloud environment.

Also included in the forged collaboration is combined expertise provided by the ransomware response team of Rubrik and incident response personnel of Mandiant, the firms said. "With Mandiant, we are able to demonstrably lessen the impact window of ransomware attacks while simultaneously increasing the capabilities available to customers in need — from threat intelligence to rapid access to incident response teams. Together, we connect the dots in a time of crisis to deliver true cyber resilience," said Rubrik Zero Labs Head Steve Stone.