Access Sports hack compromises over 88K

More than 88,000 individuals had their personal and health information stolen following a cyberattack against New Hampshire-based healthcare provider Access Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics in May, which has been claimed by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service operation, SecurityWeek reports.

Infiltration of Access Sports' systems enabled the exfiltration of individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, medical information, health insurance data, and financial details, said the provider in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General.

While INC Ransom is believed to have exposed all data stolen from the orthopedics services provider — which purportedly included financial information, employee details, contracts, and confidential files — Access Sports stressed that it has not identified any misuse of the compromised data.

"At this time, we have no evidence any of the information has been misused by a third party, but because information related to you was disclosed, we are notifying you out of full transparency," said Access Sports.