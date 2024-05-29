Ransomware

AddComm ransomware attack potentially compromised ABN Amro data

SecurityWeek reports that major Dutch bank ABN Amro Bank has disclosed the possible compromise of its clients' information following a ransomware attack against its third-party document and token provider AddComm.

No ABN Amro systems were affected by the incident and while there has been no confirmation of any personal data compromise nor any data misuse, the bank has called on AddComm to promptly provide more details regarding the extent of the attack.

"Research by external security experts working for AddComm should identify exactly what data has been stolen. Our priority now is to inform our own clients and take measures to minimize the impact of this data breach as far as possible," said ABN Amro, which urged its customers to be mindful of possible phishing attacks as it temporarily halted AddComm service utilization.

Meanwhile, AddComm reported the restoration of impacted systems following efforts to remove attackers' unauthorized access.

