Governance, Risk and Compliance, Threat Intelligence, Government Regulations

Additional US sanctions imposed against Intellexa

Share
Spyware and ransomware concept with digital glitch effect, spooky hooded hacker with magnifying glass stealing online identity nad hacking personal web accounts.

(Adobe Stock)

Intellexa Consortium had five of its executives and an associated entity sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for their involvement in the development and distribution of Predator spyware, which has been primarily leveraged by governments and state-backed threat actors for surveillance and data compromise, according to BleepingComputer.

Included among those sanctioned by the Treasury Department were Intellexa S.A. Manager Felix Bitzios, who owns an Intellexa Consortium firm that provided the spyware to an unspecified foreign government; Intellexa S.A. Manager and Intellexa Consortium executive Merom Harpaz; Cytrox Holdings General Manager and Board Member Artemis Artemiou; Intellexa Limited and Thalestris Limited beneficial owner Andrea Nicola Constantino Hermes Gambazzi; and Panagiota Karaoli, who serves as director at several Intellexa Consortium organizations.

Similar action has been imposed on British Virgin Islands-based Aliada GroupInc, which facilitated tens of millions of dollars in transactions to Intellexa.

"The United States will not tolerate the misuse of technologies that undermine Americans’ national security or that of our allies, nor will we tolerate the misuse of technologies to perpetrate human rights abuses or undermine freedom of expression," noted State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.