Addressing US cyber workforce gap requires over 200K more hires

The U.S. was noted by CyberSeek to need an additional 225,200 cybersecurity workers to address the cyber talent gap as only 85% of available jobs are being filled by the country's more than 1.2 million cyber workforce, reports SecurityWeek.

Nearly 470,000 cybersecurity jobs have been posted across the country from May 2023 to April 2024, with postings dropping by 29% during the same period, which was lower than the decline recorded in the tech sector, according to CyberSeek. Most in-demand jobs in cybersecurity during the 12-month period were network and system engineers, system administrators, system administrators, cybersecurity engineers, cybersecurity analysts, and information systems security officers, noted the report, which comes months after ISC2 noted the cyber workforce gap in the U.S. to be at more than 500,000.

Persistent disparities in U.S. cyber talent have already prompted the introduction of legislation that would advance cybersecurity education and jobs to minorities, as well as additional funding from the National Institute of Standards and Technology.