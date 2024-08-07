Ransomware, Breach, Government Regulations

Advanced fined by UK following LockBit hack

Share

TechCrunch reports that Advanced Computer Software Group, a vendor of the UK's National Health Service, has been subjected to a $7.75 million provisional fine from the Information Commissioner's Office following its failure to defend information belonging to nearly 83,000 individuals from being stolen in a LockBit ransomware attack in August 2022.

Infiltration of several Advanced health and care systems through a customer account without multi-factor authentication resulted in the widespread disruption of NHS services that lasted for weeks, according to the ICO. Advanced has "breached data protection law in failing to implement appropriate security measures prior to the attack to protect the personal information it was processing," noted the ICO. Further changes to the penalty are likely due to its provisional nature, with ICO Commissioner John Edwards stating that the fine has been publicized to avoid similar incidents while emphasizing the importance of immediate MFA adoption among organizations storing and managing health data.

Related

Ransomware impacts dozens of French museums

Operations of the affected museums, some of which are venues for the Summer Olympics, have not been disrupted, but while Louvre Chief of Staff Matthias Grolier denied the incidence of a ransomware attack, unknown threat actors have threatened to expose stolen data should they fail to receive a payment within the next 48 hours.

Mobile Guardian breach wipes thousands of devices

While Mobile Guardian disclosed the attack to have impacted a "small percentage" of iOS and ChromeOS devices worldwide, nearly 13,000 iPads and Chromebooks across over two dozen Singaporean secondary schools were noted by the country's Ministry of Education have been remotely wiped as a result of the incident.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.