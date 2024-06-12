AI, human expertise combined in novel Darktrace MDR solution

SiliconAngle reports that the increasing demand for security transformation amid escalating threat posed by artificial intelligence has prompted Darktrace to introduce its new Darktrace Managed Detection & Response solution, which features both AI-based threat mitigation and hands-on human expertise available 24/7.

Aside from enabling proactive investigation and remediation of threats identified across software-as-a-service apps, cloud services, network devices, and endpoints, Darktrace Managed Detection & Response also provides organizations access to the cybersecurity firm's analyst team, which can provide semi-annual operational efficiency reports and quarterly MDR reviews aimed at strengthening cyber hygiene.

"As cyber threats become more sophisticated and frequent, organizations are looking for ways to help improve their security outcomes without adding to their team's existing workloads. Our AI-powered MDR service gives our customers added peace of mind that a Darktrace human expert is monitoring their environment 24/7 to keep them protected," said Darktrace Chief Revenue Officer Denise Walter.