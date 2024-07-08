Alabama education department still impacted by thwarted ransomware intrusion

Operations and some data at the Alabama State Department of Education were compromised following a thwarted ransomware attack last month, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Attempted encryption of the Alabama education department's computer systems on June 17 were averted, said department officials, who noted the restoration of impacted systems via backups but did not provide any specific details regarding the breached data amid an ongoing investigation alongside the state's attorney general's office and federal law enforcement agencies.

"While we still do not know the exact content of the information, it is possible that the hackers breached both student and employee data, including some personally identifiable information. We are working with the FBI and other experts to monitor the situation," officials added.

Such an incident comes after the state's City of Birmingham had been disrupted by a ransomware attack earlier this year.