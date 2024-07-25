Alleged data breach denied by Bullhorn

Major cloud-based customer relationship management software provider Bullhorn has dismissed data breach claims by threat actors "wonder" and "almighty4444" purporting the theft of over three million records in May, which is being peddled on hacking forums, according to The Cyber Express.

While the exfiltrated data was claimed to contain two million records of users linked to firms leveraging Bullhorn and another million records of the companies, as well as employment-seeking individuals' personal details, such information was noted by Bullhorn to have been obtained from a third party that integrated with the firm and has not impacted its systems or data. "There was an incident involving another business that integrates with Bullhorn. The company has acknowledged the incident, is actively addressing the situation, and will notify firms if their data was impacted. We have notified the appropriate authorities and are cooperating fully with any inquiries," said Bullhorn. Such a development comes amid the increasing prevalence of phishing attacks against the staffing and recruitment sector.