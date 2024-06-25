Almost 130K hit by LivaNova USA breach

Information from 129,219 individuals was confirmed by medical device maker LivaNova USA to have been exfiltrated following an October ransomware attack, which the LockBit ransomware operation later claimed resulted in the compromise of 2.2 TB of data, SecurityWeek reports.

Threat actors were able to access LivaNova's IT systems on Oct. 26, enabling the theft of individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, phone numbers, email addresses, medical details, and health insurance data, said LivaNova in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Such an attack was only identified by the medical device manufacturer on Nov. 19, resulting in the immediate takedown of some of its systems, added the breach notification. In an earlier disclosure, LivaNova said that some impacted locations had already restarted production following the incident, which the company noted to have resulted in expenses totaling $2.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.