AMD claimed to be breached, alleged stolen data peddled

AMD had its internal communications claimed to be stolen and posted for sale by hacking groups IntelBroker and EnergyWeaponUser following a breach of the U.S. multinational semiconductor manufacturer's systems on Sunday, according to The Register.

Included in the data purportedly exfiltrated from AMD were communications from various sources, including "amdsso[.]okta[.]com," "idmprod[.]xilinx[.]com," which feature user credentials, descriptions, and case numbers, as well as assignment groups and internal resolutions, a posting on BreachForums showed. While AMD has yet to respond to the claimed data breach, attackers emphasized that the compromise is separate from an earlier breach of the firm's internal data, customer databases, source code, and other sensitive information in June. "We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data," said AMD then. Such a development comes after IntelBroker took responsibility for attacks against the U.S. Army, the Pentagon, Europol, Korea's Ministry of Defense, and Home Depot.