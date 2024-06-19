AMD looking into alleged IntelBroker hack

Chipmaker AMD has launched an investigation into a possible cyberattack following a posting by IntelBroker peddling data allegedly stolen from the U.S. multinational IT company, according a report from BleepingComputer.

Included in the data purportedly exfiltrated from AMD were information regarding its upcoming products, spec sheets, firmware, source code, ROMs, and finances, as well as customer and employee databases, according to IntelBroker, who also touted the inclusion of names, user IDs, job functions, employment status, email addresses, and business phone numbers in one of the compromised employee databases. "We are working closely with law enforcement officials and a third-party hosting partner to investigate the claim and the significance of the data," said AMD, which had probed a RansomHouse data breach that allegedly compromised 450 GB of data two years ago. Such a development comes after IntelBroker took responsibility for attacks against DC Health Link and the Europol Platform for Experts.