Another outage hits Microsoft Azure

Numerous services leveraging Microsoft Azure Front Door have been disrupted following an Azure outage that took more than two hours to resolve, BleepingComputer reports.

While North America and Latin America were noted by Microsoft to be most severely impacted by the outage, which was attributed to a "configuration change," UK customers also reported experiencing Azure service errors. Thousands of server connection and login issues have also been reported by users to Downdetector despite the lack of Azure issues mentioned in the Service Health Status page. Such an incident comes a week after a volumetric TCP SYN flood distributed denial-of-service attack caused a nine-hour outage impacting several Microsoft Azure, 365, and Purview services. "While the initial trigger event was a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack, which activated our DDoS protection mechanisms, initial investigations suggest that an error in the implementation of our defenses amplified the impact of the attack rather than mitigating it," said Microsoft.