Anti-Russian disinformation partnership forged by US, Poland

Russia and Presidential elections

Increasing Russian disinformation campaigns have prompted the U.S. and Poland to bolster joint efforts to combat such threats with the establishment of the Ukraine Communications Group aimed at enhancing communication coordination and accurate information dissemination regarding the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

While initiatives combating Russian disinformation have already been deployed by the U.S. and its allies before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the UCG — which will be joined by Canada, France, Ukraine, and nine other countries — will be strengthening such efforts, noted a statement from the U.S. State Department, which did not shed light on the initiatives being planned by the newly founded group.

Such a development comes after countries part of the UCG and other nations across Europe committed to provide not only military and humanitarian support but also cybersecurity and information warfare expertise to Ukraine amid its war against Russia.

