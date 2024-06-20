Apple claimed to be compromised by IntelBroker

Apple had its systems allegedly breached by IntelBroker this month, with the threat actor claiming compromise of the source code of the company's AppleConnect-SSO, AppleMacroPlugin, and Apple-HWE-Confluence Advanced tools, reports Hackread.

Additional information regarding the purported breach was not detailed by IntelBroker but there has been no evidence suggesting any impact on Apple's corporate and customer data.

Such claims, which Apple has not yet responded to, come as IntelBroker, also known as thekilbob, took responsibility for infiltrating the systems of U.S. multinational semiconductor firm AMD, resulting in the theft of employee and product information that have already been posted for sale.

Other organizations recently impacted by IntelBroker include Europol, Facebook Marketplace, HSBC, Barclays Bank, T-Mobile, Home Depot, and the Los Angeles International Airport, as well as U.S. federal technology consulting firm Acuity, Miami-based geospatial intelligence company Space-Eyes, global human resource consulting firm Robert Half, and Asian technology news outlet Tech in Asia.