Apple pursues dismissal of lawsuit against NSO Group

SecurityWeek reports that Apple has sought the dismissal of a lawsuit it filed against Israeli spyware maker NSO Group three years ago amid recent developments that could threaten the exposure of threat intelligence and other sensitive data required by such litigation.

"Apple knows and appreciates that this Court would take the utmost care with the sensitive information relevant to this case. But it is also aware that — now more than ever — predatory spyware companies, including those not before this Court, will use any means to obtain this information. Any disclosure, even under the most stringent controls, puts this information at risk," said Apple. Aside from NSO Group and Israeli officials potentially moving to limit data from the spyware maker, Apple also noted that even winning the lawsuit could not significantly thwart spyware operations. "...Even a complete victory in this suit would not have the same impact as in 2021, as other unaffiliated spyware companies would remain unaffected and could continue their destructive tactics," Apple added.