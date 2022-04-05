Palo Alto brings firewall to public cloud

Amazon Web Services and Palo Alto Networks have partnered for the roll-out of the Palo Alto Networks Cloud NGFW for AWS, marking the first-ever native integration of Palo Alto's next-generation firewall into the public cloud, according to SDxCentral
.
Palo Alto Networks Senior Vice President and General Manager Anand Oswal pointed out that the presence of a network is a shared quality among every recent cyberattack, including ransomware, cryptojacking incidents and the Log4Shell
exploit.
"That's why best in class network security that can successfully prevent these sophisticated and evasive attacks is more critical than ever in the public cloud," Oswal said.
The firewall service by AWS halts zero-day web threats, vulnerability exploits and invasions using inline deep learning, and supports APIs and the Terraform and CloudFormation templates for automation, according to Oswal.
With the addition of Cloud NGFW, users can strictly control access to AWS resources and secure traffic between resources within AWS in cases when implicit trust cannot be established using identity
, said AWS Marketplace Vice President Stephen Orban.