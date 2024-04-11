AT&T: Over 51M affected by data leak

BleepingComputer reports that AT&T has confirmed that more than 51 million of its current and former customers had their personal information compromised as part of a 2021 data leak by ShinyHunters, later exposed by MajorNelson last month that was reported to involve information from more than 70 million individuals.

Such a significant discrepancy was due to the presence of multiple accounts from some of the affected individuals in the dataset, according to AT&T. While Information exposed by the incident was noted by AT&T to have differed by individual and account, the U.S. telecommunications service provider reassured that the leak, which had data from up to June 2019, did not include any personal financial details and call histories. However, AT&T still did not provide any information on the reason behind the breach and the nearly five-year delay in confirming the breach.

Such a development comes after the incident prompted several class-action lawsuits against AT&T.