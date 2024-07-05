Attacks against Florida health department, others claimed by LockBit

Ransomware operation LockBit has taken responsibility for intrusions against the Florida Department of Health, Illinois-based nonprofit critical access health provider Fairfield Memorial Hospital, and Kentucky-based Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, reports Security Affairs.

In screenshots from LockBit's data leak site shared by cyber threat monitoring firm HackManac, Florida's health department has been warned to pay the demanded ransom by July 5 in exchange for the non-exposure of 100 GB of data allegedly stolen from its systems. Meanwhile, both Fairfield Memorial and Merryman House have been given a July 17 ransom payment deadline. Such attack claims, which come amid the Monti ransomware gang's admission of compromising Pennsylvania-based Wayne Memorial Hospital, highlight the life-threatening effects of healthcare-targeted ransomware incidents, according to HackManac. "Hackers targeting these infrastructures are no longer just money-hungry "nerds"; they are becoming murderers," said HackManac in a post on X, formerly Twitter.