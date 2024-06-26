Attempted Russian interference in UK polls still low

Russia has not yet been observed by the U.S. intelligence committee to be doing much to interfere with the upcoming UK elections, which will be held next week, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

However, such election interference operations could still be escalated by Russia as it seeks to undermine UK and U.S. support for Ukraine, said Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Mark Warner, D-Va., who noted the UK polls as a significant test of democratic integrity.

"The chances are, as we saw in the past, this activity ramps up dramatically the closer it gets to the election," said Warner.

Such a development comes months after the British government alleged hackers working with the Russian Federal Security Service's Center 18 were behind unsuccessful hack-and-leak operations against its democratic institutions. All accusations of election interference, including those made by the U.S. and France, have been refuted by Russia.