Avis breach compromises about 300K

Major U.S. car rental company Avis has disclosed that 299,006 customers had their data compromised following a breach of one of its business applications in early August, reports SiliconAngle.

While Avis has provided the total number of individuals affected by the incident in its filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, it has not specified the nature of the intrusion as well as its impact on employees. Despite such breach reporting gaps, Avis has been praised by Semperis Principal Technologist Sean Deuby for its immediate response and adoption of more security measures to protect customer information in the wake of the incident. "Unfortunately, persistent threat actors will target certain companies and look for gaps in their security architecture until they find a weak spot and steal whatever they want. Having a backup and recovery plan in place is an essential part of improving operational resiliency," said Deuby.