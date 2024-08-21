AvosLocker ransomware attack against CannonDesign confirmed

BleepingComputer reports that U.S.-based global architectural, engineering, and consulting practice CannonDesign has confirmed the compromise of data belonging to its 13,000 clients following an AvosLocker ransomware attack in January 2023.

Unauthorized access to CannonDesign's network from Jan. 19 to 25 has prompted attackers to exfiltrate names, Social Security numbers, addresses, and driver's license numbers, said the firm in breach notification letters that emphasized the lack of evidence suggesting misuse of the stolen data. However, CannonDesign was previously claimed by AvosLocker to have had 5.7 TB of data exfiltrated from its systems, less than half of which was later leaked on Dark Angels ransomware gang's Dunghill Leak site after the firm failed to pay the demanded ransom. Aside from project schematics, client details, IT and infrastructure information, and hiring documents, information exposed on Dunghill Leak also purportedly included database dumps, quality assurance reports, and marketing materials. Whether such data, which was also later posted on ClubHydra and Breached Forums, was also part of the disclosed breach was not confirmed by CannonDesign.