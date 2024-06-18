AWS unveils new AI, workload security features

AWS' re:Inforce 2024 event saw the introduction of new security measures for AI projects to exemplify what CISO Chris Betz described as the cloud company's longstanding and robust security culture, TechTarget reports.

During his keynote speech, Betz highlighted the company's focus on AI security, detailing new and existing security features in Graviton4 processors and the AWS Nitro System to defend against hardware-based attacks and to isolate AI data from third-party access. Enhancements to Nitro System's end-to-end encryption and Enclaves were also announced to support more complex AI models.

Additionally, AWS introduced passkey support for multifactor authentication in AWS Identity and Access Management, to deliver flexibility for securing accounts while providing support for built-in authenticators such as Windows Hello by Microsoft and Apple's Touch ID offering.

Betz also unveiled Amazon GuardDuty Malware Protection for Amazon S3, which enables malware and anomalous activities scanning for objects as they are being uploaded to S3 buckets.